Tedisco rolls out new program

State Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, took aim at New York state's aging infrastructure Thursday with a proposal to create a new program to fund repair and replacement of water, sewer and gas line infrastructure. Tedisco, who campaigned on this issue, announced a bill for a program he calls the Safe Water infrastructure Action Program, SWAP, which would function similar to the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, known as CHIPS, which funds the repair and repayment of most municipal streets and roads.

