Tedisco rolls out new program
State Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, took aim at New York state's aging infrastructure Thursday with a proposal to create a new program to fund repair and replacement of water, sewer and gas line infrastructure. Tedisco, who campaigned on this issue, announced a bill for a program he calls the Safe Water infrastructure Action Program, SWAP, which would function similar to the Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program, known as CHIPS, which funds the repair and repayment of most municipal streets and roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|3 hr
|Jason
|16
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|14 hr
|Herb Hopkins Holland
|13
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Wed
|sadie
|6
|Another Fiasco!!!!!! Lol
|Feb 15
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|Phil
|31
|rowley
|Feb 11
|whoaDude
|1
|Jason Fuller aka "Jason Soltner" ... Good or ba... (May '16)
|Feb 10
|Mr white guy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC