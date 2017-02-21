Storm crashes through area

A top of a large tree was broken off and toppled onto the street sign at the corner of East State Street and North Kingsboro Avenue in Gloversville as a result of a fast-movinhg storm on Saturday. When a cold front hit the warm air over Fulton and Montgomery counties Saturday evening, it created a line of severe thunderstorms that crashed through the two counties, downing trees and power lines and flooding the Otsquago, Cayadutta and Canajoharie creeks.

