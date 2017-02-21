Six-week Lenten art series planned

North Main Street United Methodist Church, 316 N. Main St., will host a six-week Lenten Art Series beginning March 6. The weekly hands-on art series will be held Mondays and will include an afterschool program for children age 6 to 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. and an adult program for participants 14 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Both programs are free to the public with the exception of a weekly materials fee to offset the cost of supplies and utilities. Instruction for both children and adults will be provided by Cheryl Bielli of Mrs. B's Petite Galerie and Studio.

