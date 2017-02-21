Six-week Lenten art series planned

North Main Street United Methodist Church, 316 N. Main St., will host a six-week Lenten Art Series beginning March 6. The weekly hands-on art series will be held Mondays and will include an afterschool program for children age 6 to 14 from 4 to 5 p.m. and an adult program for participants 14 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Both programs are free to the public with the exception of a weekly materials fee to offset the cost of supplies and utilities. Instruction for both children and adults will be provided by Cheryl Bielli of Mrs. B's Petite Galerie and Studio.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.