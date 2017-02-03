Scouts take to the slopes

Scouts take to the slopes

Yesterday

Gary Valk of Wheelerville went down the slope behind the Rockwood-Garoga-Lassellsville Volunteer Fire Company 1 in style. His Cub Pack 14 of Caroga Lake sponsored its 14th annual Snowbox Derby from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday that drew scouts from around the area.

Start the conversation

