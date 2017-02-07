School reconfiguration public hearing...

School reconfiguration public hearing set

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Gloversville Enlarged School District's Board of Education will hold be holding a public hearing later this month on its plan to reconfigure the district's schools for the 2017-18 school year. The board has announced it will hold the public hearing on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. in the middle school auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lost boyz (Aug '14) 47 min Jason 15
How about them lathers brothers... Sun Yup 2
Important.. Sun Fondaa 3
Rob Whitman Feb 2 Allie 2
Pinocchio Trump Jan 30 Donald Chump 1
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Jan 28 Chevy 28
Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face Jan 28 Piss On Em 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,977 • Total comments across all topics: 278,639,514

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC