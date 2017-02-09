Rowback announces run for Gloversville mayor
Rowback announced his candidacy for mayor on the Republican and independent lines on Wednesday during an event at Harold's Restaurant and Lounge. Rowback, 51, grew up in the Meco area and attended Gloversville schools.
