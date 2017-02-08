Princess tea party scheduled Friday
The Miss Spirit of Colonial Pageant will host an encore event as a Disney Princess Tea Party on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gloversville Senior Center, according to a news release. Disney princesses will attend and be performing.
