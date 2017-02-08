Princess tea party scheduled Friday

Princess tea party scheduled Friday

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Miss Spirit of Colonial Pageant will host an encore event as a Disney Princess Tea Party on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gloversville Senior Center, according to a news release. Disney princesses will attend and be performing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Lyin Ted" Gives Chump Head HAHAHAHAHAHAHA 3 hr Lyin Ted Bends Over 1
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) 3 hr Phil 30
Sean Hannity Degenerate 22 hr Eat Shyt Sean 1
Trump Reamed Out By Supreme Court Nominee HAHAH... 23 hr Bend Over For Trump 1
lost boyz (Aug '14) Tue Jason 15
How about them lathers brothers... Feb 5 Yup 2
Important.. Feb 5 Fondaa 3
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,285 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC