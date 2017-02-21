Overdose victim's life saved

Overdose victim's life saved

According to information sent by Fire Chief Thomas Groff, on Feb. 16 at 2:57 p.m., members of the fire department were called to an undisclosed address in the city for the report of an unconscious male. Police said the signs exhibited by the victim were consistent with an opiate overdose, and bystanders confirmed the victim as a heroin user.

Gloversville, NY

