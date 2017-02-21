New kid on the block: Tedisco opens o...

New kid on the block: Tedisco opens office in Johnstown

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

On Thursday, Tedisco held an official opening for his new offices at the Fulton County Office Building at 223 W. Main St. Tedisco said he wants to be sure that his constituents know that he is there to serve them and to hear their thoughts and concerns. "People what legislators who are listening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Thu SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
Kristoffer H. Baker... Feb 19 LostBoi 1
When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Feb 18 Bend Over For Chump 2
lost boyz (Aug '14) Feb 17 Jason 16
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) Feb 17 Herb Hopkins Holland 13
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fulton County was issued at February 25 at 9:46PM EST

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Libya
  5. Iraq
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,034 • Total comments across all topics: 279,149,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC