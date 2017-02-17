New component creating blue snow

Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

With all of the snow and winter weather this month, residents of Gloversville may have noticed the appearance of some colorful snow on the streets and sidewalks. The blue-colored snow is believed to be the result of a new kind of salt used when salting the roads.

