New component creating blue snow
With all of the snow and winter weather this month, residents of Gloversville may have noticed the appearance of some colorful snow on the streets and sidewalks. The blue-colored snow is believed to be the result of a new kind of salt used when salting the roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
