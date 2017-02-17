Man gets prison for burglary

The second co-defendant involved in a late summer Gloversville house burglary was sentenced Tuesday in Fulton County Court to state prison. Joel L. Wasson, 29, of 13 E. Decker St., Johnstown was sentenced by Judge Polly A. Hoye to 2 1/2 to five years in state prison, as part of a plea arrangement.

