Lexington aiming at apartment options

Lexington Center is hoping to soon begin a program in which some of its disabled population would leave regular residential home settings for independent apartments in the city. Gloversville-based Lexington Center - Fulton County Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. - is a private, not-for-profit agency created in 1953 to provide a wide range of services to disabled adults and children in Fulton and Albany counties.

