Lexington aiming at apartment options
Lexington Center is hoping to soon begin a program in which some of its disabled population would leave regular residential home settings for independent apartments in the city. Gloversville-based Lexington Center - Fulton County Chapter, NYSARC, Inc. - is a private, not-for-profit agency created in 1953 to provide a wide range of services to disabled adults and children in Fulton and Albany counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|5 hr
|Jason
|15
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Feb 5
|Yup
|2
|Important..
|Feb 5
|Fondaa
|3
|Rob Whitman
|Feb 2
|Allie
|2
|Pinocchio Trump
|Jan 30
|Donald Chump
|1
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Chevy
|28
|Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face
|Jan 28
|Piss On Em
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC