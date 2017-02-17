Lenten Art Series scheduled at Methodist Church
North Main Street United Methodist Church will host a six-week Lenten Art Series beginning Monday, March 6. The church is located at 316 N. Main Street in Gloversville at the intersection of East Eighth Avenue and Main Street. The weekly hands-on art series will be held Mondays and will include an after-school program for children age 6-14 from 4 to 5 p.m. and an adult program for participants 14 and older from 6 to 8 p.m. Both programs are open to the public and are free with the exception of a weekly materials fee which will offset the cost of supplies and utilities.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Important..
|Sun
|Mad Dog1975
|4
|Kristoffer H. Baker...
|Sun
|LostBoi
|1
|When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|Feb 18
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|Feb 17
|Jason
|16
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|Feb 17
|Herb Hopkins Holland
|13
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 15
|sadie
|6
|Another Fiasco!!!!!! Lol
|Feb 15
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
