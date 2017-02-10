Johnstown man pleads guilty to assault

Johnstown man pleads guilty to assault

A town of Johnstown man - accused along with a co-defendant in a late 2015 Gloversville robbery that left their victim injured - pleaded guilty this week in Fulton County Court. Todd M. Pearl, 34, of 1344 County Highway 107, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Polly A. Hoye to one count of second-degree attempted assault, as part of a plea arrangement.

