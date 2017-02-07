Johnstown fills vacancy on council, a...

Johnstown fills vacancy on council, appoints Talarico councilman-at-large

23 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Common Council on Monday night appointed local substitute teacher and retired Air National Guard member Craig Talarico as the city's new councilman-at-large during a special session. The current four-member council selected Talarico after interviewing him and five other candidates for two hours at City Hall.

