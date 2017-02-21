Johnstown chief praises fire crews

Heberer gave his monthly report to the Common Council Tuesday night at City Hall. But beyond statistical data, he took a few minutes to discuss a house fire his department extinguished at 223 N. Perry St. at 9 p.m. on Feb. 17. The chief praised his crews and help given by the Gloversville Fire Department, which responded through a mutual aid agreement between the two cities.

