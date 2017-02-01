JAVAC seeks fire department help
The Johnstown Area Volunteer Ambulance Corps Inc., which reported financial difficulties last fall, is seeking some form of support from the Johnstown Fire Department. Fire Chief Bruce Heberer on Wednesday confirmed there has been limited discussions between his department and the not-for-profit medical unit.
