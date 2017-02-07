Ice covers trees in Gloversville, N.Y. on February 7, 2017.
An Ice Storm WARNING is in effect for parts of the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, and the Tri-County Region of Glens Falls until 4 a.m. Wednesday. A number of locations could see an ice accumulation total around 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch by the early morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTEN-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|23 hr
|Jason
|15
|How about them lathers brothers...
|Feb 5
|Yup
|2
|Important..
|Feb 5
|Fondaa
|3
|Rob Whitman
|Feb 2
|Allie
|2
|Pinocchio Trump
|Jan 30
|Donald Chump
|1
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Jan 28
|Chevy
|28
|Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face
|Jan 28
|Piss On Em
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC