Ice covers trees in Gloversville, N.Y...

Ice covers trees in Gloversville, N.Y. on February 7, 2017.

14 hrs ago Read more: WTEN-TV Albany

An Ice Storm WARNING is in effect for parts of the Mohawk Valley, the Adirondacks, and the Tri-County Region of Glens Falls until 4 a.m. Wednesday. A number of locations could see an ice accumulation total around 1/2 inch to 3/4 inch by the early morning.

