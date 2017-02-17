Housing authority: Audit shows savings

The Gloversville Housing Authority Board of Commissioners voted to approve a financial audit that showed the GHA had operating losses totaling $2 million between 2011 and 2015, and a net profit of $57,863 for 2016. The GHA board held a public meeting at its DuBois Garden Apartment offices Thursday, where it listened to comments from residents of the authority's three housing complexes and reviewed the results of the audit report, which was written by Nolan Certified Public Accounting Services.

