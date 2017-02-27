Gloversville to adopt hybrid school m...

Gloversville to adopt hybrid school model

On Monday, the board of education voted to approve a plan that will see the district implement a hybrid model for elementary students, with Gloversville discontinuing use of two elementary school buildings. The vote was 6-2 in favor of the plan, with board members Vincent Salvione and Robin Walrath voting against it.

