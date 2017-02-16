Gloversville police: Woman had sexual contact with young child...
A 21-year-old woman is accused of having sexual contact with a child under the age of 11 for six months, city police said Tuesday. City resident Jasmine M. Schmitt was arrested at noon Monday inside the police department, Gloversville police spokesman Capt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Wed
|sadie
|6
|Another Fiasco!!!!!! Lol
|Wed
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Phil
|31
|rowley
|Feb 11
|whoaDude
|1
|Jason Fuller aka "Jason Soltner" ... Good or ba... (May '16)
|Feb 10
|Mr white guy
|2
|looking for people
|Feb 10
|Mr white guy
|1
|When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|Feb 10
|Bend Over For Chump
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC