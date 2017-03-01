Gloversville mman attacks woman, arrested
A city man is facing a number of charges after city police said he attacked a woman, taping her hands and mouth while threatening to kill both her and himself. Officers said they were called to the area of 77 Fremont St. for a report of a domestic violence incident.
