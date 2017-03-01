Gloversville mman attacks woman, arre...

Gloversville mman attacks woman, arrested

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A city man is facing a number of charges after city police said he attacked a woman, taping her hands and mouth while threatening to kill both her and himself. Officers said they were called to the area of 77 Fremont St. for a report of a domestic violence incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How about them lathers brothers... 22 hr Me4You 3
Nathan Brooks Tue YouKnowIt 1
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... Tue Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Feb 25 BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 02 at 2:51AM EST

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,256,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC