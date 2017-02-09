Gloversville drug arrest: Driver resists, faces charges
A city man is facing charges after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine and refusing to pull over for officers while driving. Lamar Sumpter, 34, of 37 Fifth Ave. apartment 2, was charged with two counts third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and failure to comply on Wednesday.
