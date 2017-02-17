FPPD interviews suspect passing out K...

FPPD interviews suspect passing out KKK flyers

The Fort Plain Police Department, working with the New York State Police Department, identified and interviewed a suspect who allegedly distributed Ku Klux Klan recruitment flyers in the village last week. The unidentified caucasian male, a 30-something resident of Gloversville, admitted to leaving flyers on vehicles in the village parking lot adjacent to Haslett Park.

