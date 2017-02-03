Fire-breather gets prison term

A Gloversville man accused last year of blowing fire out of his mouth and throwing feces at a corrections officer was sentenced Tuesday in Fulton County Court to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison. Jeffrey Wasula, 36, 12 Park St., was sentenced by Judge Polly A. Hoye, as part of a plea arrangement involving past criminal action.

