Fire-breather gets prison term
A Gloversville man accused last year of blowing fire out of his mouth and throwing feces at a corrections officer was sentenced Tuesday in Fulton County Court to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison. Jeffrey Wasula, 36, 12 Park St., was sentenced by Judge Polly A. Hoye, as part of a plea arrangement involving past criminal action.
