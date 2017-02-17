F-MCC receives - clean' audit for 201...

F-MCC receives - clean' audit for 2015-16 year

West & Company determined Fulton-Montgomery Community College's annual audit was clean. The F-MCC Board of Trustees approved the 2015-16 fiscal year audit report Thursday during its monthly meeting.

