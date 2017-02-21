CRG offers to help Johnstown

CRG offers to help Johnstown

The head of the Fulton County Center for Regional Growth told city officials Tuesday he wants to help improve Johnstown, after showing them ways he is helping Gloversville. CRG President and CEO Ronald Peters was in a promotional mood as quest speaker at the Common Council's meeting at City Hall.

