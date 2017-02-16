Couple marry
Alysha A. Mraz, the daughter of Aaron and Evamarie Mraz of Johnstown, was united in marriage to Jason R. Smith, the son of Bonnie Krugar of Gloversville, and the late Robert C. Smith, on Sept. 30, 2016.
