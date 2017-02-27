County waterline project eyes summer completion
A Tioga County construction firm was the low bidder among 18 bidders last week to build Fulton County's Hales Mills Road Extension waterline project -the county's first major Smart Waters initiative. County Planning Director James Mraz said Thursday that R.B. Robinson Contracting of Candor bid $687,140 - the low bidder by Wednesday's deadline.
