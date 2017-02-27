County waterline project eyes summer ...

County waterline project eyes summer completion

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

A Tioga County construction firm was the low bidder among 18 bidders last week to build Fulton County's Hales Mills Road Extension waterline project -the county's first major Smart Waters initiative. County Planning Director James Mraz said Thursday that R.B. Robinson Contracting of Candor bid $687,140 - the low bidder by Wednesday's deadline.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Still Waiting For Trump Plan To Destroy Isis!!!... 5 hr Liar 2
Another Jail Lawsuit Sat BadPoPo 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Feb 23 SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Feb 22 Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
Kristoffer H. Baker... Feb 19 LostBoi 1
When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Feb 18 Bend Over For Chump 2
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,209,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC