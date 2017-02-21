Council rejects deal with firemen

Council rejects deal with firemen

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Common Council, Mayor and Firefighter's union have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract as the deadline set by the city approaches. A pending contract for the city's firefighter's union was unanimously rejected by the Common Council on Wednesday, according to a statement released Thursday by the union and confirmed by Mayor Dayton King.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Thu SUCK IT SADIE 7
Grace R Andrews Boel Wed Mad Dog1975 2
Important.. Feb 19 Mad Dog1975 4
Kristoffer H. Baker... Feb 19 LostBoi 1
When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA! Feb 18 Bend Over For Chump 2
lost boyz (Aug '14) Feb 17 Jason 16
Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13) Feb 17 Herb Hopkins Holland 13
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Fulton County was issued at February 25 at 3:14AM EST

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,929 • Total comments across all topics: 279,130,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC