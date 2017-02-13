Caroga seeks to fill vacant council seat
Any town resident who is an elector of the town is eligible to submit a letter of intent and resume. Address all correspondence to the Town of Caroga - the Town Clerk, PO Box 328 Caroga Lake, NY, 12032.
