Auction of Gloversville parking lot close: Feb. 28 hearing set

The city may soon be able to go forward with a planned auction of a city owned parking lot, near downtown. During Tuesday's Common Council meeting, city attorney Anthony Casale said the city has received a survey and description for the lot at the corner of Cayadutta and South Arlington streets.

