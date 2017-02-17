Auction of Gloversville parking lot close: Feb. 28 hearing set
The city may soon be able to go forward with a planned auction of a city owned parking lot, near downtown. During Tuesday's Common Council meeting, city attorney Anthony Casale said the city has received a survey and description for the lot at the corner of Cayadutta and South Arlington streets.
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When Will Chump Destroy ISIS?!!!! HAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
|13 hr
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|lost boyz (Aug '14)
|Fri
|Jason
|16
|Whatever happened to disgraced Latin Teacher He... (Jun '13)
|Fri
|Herb Hopkins Holland
|13
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Feb 15
|sadie
|6
|Another Fiasco!!!!!! Lol
|Feb 15
|Bend Over For Chump
|2
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|Phil
|31
|rowley
|Feb 11
|whoaDude
|1
