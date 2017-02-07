All-County Music Festival
The junior high school choir performs Saturday during the annual Fulton County Music Educators Association All-County Music Festival at Johnstown High School. Sixth-grader Brianne Marra of McNab Elementary School in Gloversville plays the selection "High Falls Overture" on clarinet with the elementary school band Saturday during the annual Fulton County Music Educators Association All-County Music Festival at Johnstown High School.
