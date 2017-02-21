After the defeat of zoning, Ephratah plans to sit back

There are no plans to reintroduce the issue of zoning in the town for 2017, after a year of fierce public debate, most of it opposition to a proposal that would have given the town regulatory control over incoming development. In 2016, the Town Board voted down the proposed zoning rules in a 4 to 1 vote, with only Supervisor Todd Bradt voting in favor of a plan that would have created agricultural, residential, commercial and residential/commercial zones.

