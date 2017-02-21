After the defeat of zoning, Ephratah ...

After the defeat of zoning, Ephratah plans to sit back

There are no plans to reintroduce the issue of zoning in the town for 2017, after a year of fierce public debate, most of it opposition to a proposal that would have given the town regulatory control over incoming development. In 2016, the Town Board voted down the proposed zoning rules in a 4 to 1 vote, with only Supervisor Todd Bradt voting in favor of a plan that would have created agricultural, residential, commercial and residential/commercial zones.

