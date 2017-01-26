Trial begins for Palatine Bridge man
Opening statements by lawyers were made Tuesday in the Fulton County Court trial of a Palatine Bridge man who allegedly broke a store window and injured a Gloversville police officer. The trial of Daniel R. Herting, 27, of 744 McKinley Road, apartment 2, began this week before Judge Polly A. Hoye.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamie Buck
|Jan 20
|Chrissy
|1
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|nwilliams
|26
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Jan 17
|Not
|2
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec '16
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec '16
|Amy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC