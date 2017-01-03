Tri-County Blotter

Adrian M. Abraham, 41, of 251 N. Main St., Gloversville, was charged by city police at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday with uninspected motor vehicle and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. JOHNSTOWN - Jorge E. Sanchez-Lugo, 26, of 310 Grand St., apartment 1, Amsterdam, was arrested by city police at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant.

