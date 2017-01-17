Suit seeks $10 million in damages from GHA
The attorney who filed a notice of claim last week against the Gloversville Housing Authority on behalf of 10 employees is seeking $10 million in damages - Albany attorney Elmer R. Keach III today confirmed those figures, and also alleged GHA Executive Director Tim Mattice is currently attempting to fire the agency's four-member clerical staff. "Mr. Mattice is trying to fire the entire clerical staff of the GHA in an attempt to cover up his own [alleged] misconduct."
