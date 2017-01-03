Sportsmen day
Alex Cooper/Recorder staff Guests eat in the dining hall during an outdoorsman event on Saturday at the Sacandaga Bible Conference in Broadalbin. Alex Cooper/Recorder staff Delanson resident Bella Alotta, center, attends an outdoorsman event on Saturday at the Sacandaga Bible Conference in Broadalbin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Dec 27
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec '16
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC