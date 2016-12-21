Spaghetti dinner set for Sunday

Spaghetti dinner set for Sunday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

The Johnstown Winterguard varsity and jv teams are hosting an all you can eat spaghetti and meatball dinner at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1 W. Montgomery St. on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. The price of the dinner is $7 per person. All proceeds go to the Johnstown Winterguard teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Dec 27 Weird 4
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Dec 26 areyouseriou 25
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec 11 teacherinGV 1
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Dec 10 FED UP 3
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. General Motors
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,399 • Total comments across all topics: 277,567,403

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC