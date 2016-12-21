Spaghetti dinner set for Sunday

The Johnstown Winterguard varsity and jv teams are hosting an all you can eat spaghetti and meatball dinner at the Grace Lutheran Church, 1 W. Montgomery St. on Sunday, Jan. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. The price of the dinner is $7 per person. All proceeds go to the Johnstown Winterguard teams.

