Seth Finkle selected for prestigious fellowship

JCC Association's Merrin Center for Teen Services has selected 14 professionals working with teens in affiliated JCCs and camps in North America to participate in the acclaimed Merrin Teen Professional Fellows Program. Gloversville-native Seth Finkle, teen programming coordinator and director of Camp Haverim at the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island, is one of those selected, according to a news release.

