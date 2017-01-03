Reading readiness workshops slated
The Gloversville Public Library will host a free reading readiness workshop for parents and caregivers of children from birth to 4 years old. will be held at two different times for patrons' convenience-today at 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Participants will learn the five practices for reading readiness and leave with two books and loads of great ideas to get their child ready to read.
