Reading readiness workshops slated

The Gloversville Public Library will host a free reading readiness workshop for parents and caregivers of children from birth to 4 years old. will be held at two different times for patrons' convenience-today at 5:30 p.m. and Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. Participants will learn the five practices for reading readiness and leave with two books and loads of great ideas to get their child ready to read.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.