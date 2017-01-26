Outstanding teen

Outstanding teen

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Gloversville Leader-Herald

Four contestants - Lexy Conti, Mallory Dence, Alexis Dutcher, and Lillian Lighthall - will compete for a title, crown, sash, a $100 savings bond and entrance to the Miss New York Outstanding Teen Pageant. 2016 Miss Fulton County Outstanding Teen Alexis Houser demonstrates her dancing skills for Trinda Sweeney's pre-kindergarteners during her last public appearance while at Park Terrace Elementary School in Gloversville on Jan. 27. The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program is set to host the first annual Miss Fulton County's Outstanding Teen Pageant on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Arkell Museum, 2 Erie St. in Canajoharie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) 8 hr Chevy 28
Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face 8 hr Piss On Em 1
Rob Whitman 8 hr JJJTZ 1
Jamie Buck Jan 20 Chrissy 1
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Jan 17 Not 2
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jan 12 Knows nothing 5
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,349,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC