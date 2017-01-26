Four contestants - Lexy Conti, Mallory Dence, Alexis Dutcher, and Lillian Lighthall - will compete for a title, crown, sash, a $100 savings bond and entrance to the Miss New York Outstanding Teen Pageant. 2016 Miss Fulton County Outstanding Teen Alexis Houser demonstrates her dancing skills for Trinda Sweeney's pre-kindergarteners during her last public appearance while at Park Terrace Elementary School in Gloversville on Jan. 27. The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program is set to host the first annual Miss Fulton County's Outstanding Teen Pageant on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Arkell Museum, 2 Erie St. in Canajoharie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.