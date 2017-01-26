Outstanding teen
Four contestants - Lexy Conti, Mallory Dence, Alexis Dutcher, and Lillian Lighthall - will compete for a title, crown, sash, a $100 savings bond and entrance to the Miss New York Outstanding Teen Pageant. 2016 Miss Fulton County Outstanding Teen Alexis Houser demonstrates her dancing skills for Trinda Sweeney's pre-kindergarteners during her last public appearance while at Park Terrace Elementary School in Gloversville on Jan. 27. The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program is set to host the first annual Miss Fulton County's Outstanding Teen Pageant on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at the Arkell Museum, 2 Erie St. in Canajoharie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|8 hr
|Chevy
|28
|Fonda Topix Mods Take Jizz On Face
|8 hr
|Piss On Em
|1
|Rob Whitman
|8 hr
|JJJTZ
|1
|Jamie Buck
|Jan 20
|Chrissy
|1
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Jan 17
|Not
|2
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC