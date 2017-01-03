New state Senator helps open new Stewart's Shop in Broadalbin
Photo submitted Sen. Jim Tedisco, center, attends a ribbon cutting at the renovated Stewart's Shop in Broadalbin. Also joining Tedisco to show support today were Broadalbin Town Supervisor Tom Christopher, Village of Broadalbin Mayor Eugene Christopher, Gloversville Supervisor John Blackmon, Broadalbin-Perth School Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson, Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mark Kilmer, Assemblyman Marc Butler and several other local officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Sun
|Wake up
|5
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Dec 27
|Weird
|4
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec 11
|teacherinGV
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec 10
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC