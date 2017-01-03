New state Senator helps open new Stew...

New state Senator helps open new Stewart's Shop in Broadalbin

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

Photo submitted Sen. Jim Tedisco, center, attends a ribbon cutting at the renovated Stewart's Shop in Broadalbin. Also joining Tedisco to show support today were Broadalbin Town Supervisor Tom Christopher, Village of Broadalbin Mayor Eugene Christopher, Gloversville Supervisor John Blackmon, Broadalbin-Perth School Superintendent Stephen Tomlinson, Fulton Montgomery Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mark Kilmer, Assemblyman Marc Butler and several other local officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Sun Wake up 5
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Dec 27 Weird 4
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Dec 26 areyouseriou 25
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec 11 teacherinGV 1
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec 10 Things Looking Up 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,760,217

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC