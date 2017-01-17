New Herkimer Police Chief Open Minded...

New Herkimer Police Chief Open Minded On Consolidation, Shared Services

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WIBX-AM Whitesboro

Herkimer's new police chief says he's coming to the table with an open mind when it comes to shared services and consolidation. Michael Jory was born and raised in Ilion, NY but has spent the past 18 years with the Gloversville Police Department where he most recently held the title of Captain of Detectives, he said during an interview Monday on WIBX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIBX-AM Whitesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) 2 hr nwilliams 26
New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14) Tue Not 2
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Jan 12 Knows nothing 5
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec '16 teacherinGV 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,261 • Total comments across all topics: 278,024,709

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC