Nathan Littauer Dialysis Center opens to public

Derek Gray, from Caroga Lake, is not only the youngest, but the first patient to use the new Gloversville Dialysis Center on 99 Easterly St. The facility was opened with a partnership between Nathan Littauer Hospital and American Renal Associates . It offers patients in-center hemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and home hemodialysis.

