Miss Fulton County Scholarship program announces contestants
From left, Victoria Opalka; Emily Ross; Chelsea Cirillo; Lexi Swatt, Miss Fulton County 2016; Tristen Saterlee, Emily Weitz, Heather Graves The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program will be holding its annual pageant at the Gloversville Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. This year, for the first time, the pageant was opened to young women from Montgomery County as well as those from Fulton County. The board hoped to crown two title holders, Miss Fulton County 2017 and Miss Montgomery County 2017.
