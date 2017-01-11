Miss Fulton County Scholarship progra...

Miss Fulton County Scholarship program announces contestants

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Recorder

From left, Victoria Opalka; Emily Ross; Chelsea Cirillo; Lexi Swatt, Miss Fulton County 2016; Tristen Saterlee, Emily Weitz, Heather Graves The Miss Fulton County Scholarship Program will be holding its annual pageant at the Gloversville Middle School on Saturday, Jan. 14, at 7 p.m. This year, for the first time, the pageant was opened to young women from Montgomery County as well as those from Fulton County. The board hoped to crown two title holders, Miss Fulton County 2017 and Miss Montgomery County 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recorder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gloversville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill Jan 8 Wake up 5
Ron Savoie (Aug '15) Dec 27 Weird 4
Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14) Dec 26 areyouseriou 25
Election Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10) Dec 23 Good fella 32
gesd Dec 18 Amy 2
jbd Dec '16 teacherinGV 1
News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap Dec '16 Things Looking Up 1
See all Gloversville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gloversville Forum Now

Gloversville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gloversville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Gloversville, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,888 • Total comments across all topics: 277,829,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC