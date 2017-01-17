Miller won't take position on council
Republican Councilman-at-large-elect Scott Miller is withdrawing from serving in that seat to avoid being a distraction to city government over the next four years, he said today. The decision was made in the face of a Fulton County Ethics Board opinion that says he might have a conflict serving the city because he works at the sewer plant, and in the absence of the mayor, he would in effect become his own boss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Wed
|nwilliams
|26
|New TJ Maxx Store Manager Johnstown NY (Apr '14)
|Tue
|Not
|2
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Jan 12
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec '16
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC