Miller won't take position on council

Republican Councilman-at-large-elect Scott Miller is withdrawing from serving in that seat to avoid being a distraction to city government over the next four years, he said today. The decision was made in the face of a Fulton County Ethics Board opinion that says he might have a conflict serving the city because he works at the sewer plant, and in the absence of the mayor, he would in effect become his own boss.

