Man gets prison for credit card use
A Johnstown man who used a stolen credit card at a convenience store is going to state prison for up to three years. Garrett A. Barnwell, 45, of 46 S. Perry St., was sentenced Jan. 6 in Fulton County Court by Judge Louise K. Sira to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gloversville Leader-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gloversville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Savoie (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Knows nothing
|5
|Sacred Heart Church in Tribes Hill
|Jan 8
|Wake up
|5
|Judge Edward Skoda (Jan '14)
|Dec 26
|areyouseriou
|25
|Who do you support for State Senator in New Yor... (Oct '10)
|Dec 23
|Good fella
|32
|gesd
|Dec 18
|Amy
|2
|jbd
|Dec '16
|teacherinGV
|1
|News Flash Fort Plain To Import Bath Soap
|Dec '16
|Things Looking Up
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gloversville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC