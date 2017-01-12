Man gets prison for credit card use

A Johnstown man who used a stolen credit card at a convenience store is going to state prison for up to three years. Garrett A. Barnwell, 45, of 46 S. Perry St., was sentenced Jan. 6 in Fulton County Court by Judge Louise K. Sira to 1 1/2 to three years in state prison.

