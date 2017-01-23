Man charged in hit and run accident
A city man is facing charges after city police said he left the scene of an accident after allegedly striking a pedestrian with his vehicle. Justin M. Fisher, 31, of 57 Forest St. was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to exercise due care on Thursday.
