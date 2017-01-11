King sets - lofty goals' for new year

King sets - lofty goals' for new year

Mayor Dayton King gave his annual state of the city address highlighting significant events in 2016 and what he would like to see in 2017. King also welcomed new council members Marcia Weiss, Vincent DeSantis and Steven Smith, the arrival of a new department of public works director Dale Trumbull, police chief Marc Porter and mobility manager Brent Warren.

